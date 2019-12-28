|
Arlene Marie Ziehe
August 1, 1929 - December 18, 2019
Arlene Marie Ziehe passed away at the age of 90. Arlene was born on August 1, 1929 in Villisca, IA. She was a longtime resident of Hayward, CA. Arlene is survived by her cherished daughters Sandra Mize (Ron) of Discovery Bay, CA, Pamela Ziehe (Donna Crosby) of Richmond, CA, and Lorraine Travers (Don) of Dublin, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren Lisa Bates, Angela Hudson, and Tara Travers; great-grandson Chase Wells; sisters-in-law Catherine Slevin of MO and Joan Cocozza of TX; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Arlene is predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years John Ziehe, Jr., parents Lula and Osmer Selley, brother Darwin Selley and many lifelong friends.
Arlene was a loving and devoted wife, loved her daughters immensely, and loved and had fun with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Our Mom was a great gardener and the times spent in the beautiful backyard remain as warm, comforting memories to family and friends. Arlene had fabulous sewing and crafting talents. Her beautiful creations were always highly sought after. Mom shared her abiding love for Johnnie, "her girls", her family and those close to her. We will miss her love, support and comfort.
Friends are invited to join the family at her memorial service to be held on December 30, 2019, Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, Tracy, CA 94577. Doors open at 11:00 am and service begins at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at . For condolences to the family, please visit www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019