Arlene McNamar
March 27, 1931 - April 1, 2020
A longtime resident of Concord, CA.
Arlene passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was a born in Kanosh Utah, and was raised on a small farm. Her father was a horse trader and WW1 veteran who passed away when Arlene was 12 years old. She helped her mom raise chickens and sell eggs to make ends meet. Arlene told us how excited and happy she was at Christmas because Santa would put an orange in her stocking. She was a cheerleader and homecoming queen at Southern Utah State University.
She worked as a secretary at Wells Fargo, Clayton Valley HS, Mount Diablo School District and Los Medanos Hospital. She enjoyed playing bocce ball, dancing, following sports and shopping. Friends and family will miss her special brownies and holiday get-togethers. Nobody could decorate a Christmas tree like Arlene. She had exciting life experiences, and wasn't afraid to share her opinions. She loved cats, gardening, and drinking XL Starbucks frappuccino's. She had dignity, poise and grace and was a dear friend, sister, mother and grandmother. She was always a joy to be around and she loved and protected her family. Arlene and her husband (Hugh) attended First Christian Church in Concord where they developed many friendships.
Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hugh (Jiggs), and her brothers Vernon, Virge Christensen. She is survived by sisters Reveau Newby and Leah Robinson. Sons Kevin (LuAnn) and Mike (Angie) Reese. Step sons Shawn (Cicely), Brett (Christina) and Kerry (Kristen) McNamar. Grandchildren Wyatt Reese, Taylor Plummer, Carlee, Jackson, Josie, Jorga Reese, Eian, Cailyn, Kelly McNamar. Great grandchildren Reese, Austin Plummer. Chance Reese. Zoey, Cassidy McNamar.
On behalf of Arlene, her family would like to thank her caregivers at Dallas Ranch Commons, and Gloria, Beth and Abby at A&D residential care in Antioch for their loving care. She will be laid to rest with her family and beside her loving husband in Kanosh, Utah. The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.
