Arlene Norris
1934 - 2020
Arlene Norris
Oct. 29, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Arlene is survived by her daughter Janet Norris of Fremont CA. and her brother Larry Simpson of Conneaut Ohio.
Arlene passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 30th 2020.
Arlene loved to travel, take photos and help those less fortunate. She was instrumental in establishing and running the Centerville Free Dining Room serving the homeless in the Fremont tri city area. Arlene's other proud accomplishment was having a book published with scripture and some of her favorite photos she took. There will be no service to help keep everyone healthy due to Covid. Arlene will be laid to rest with Phil in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon Ca. You can help keep Arlene's legacy going by helping others. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Centerville Free Dining Room at cpcfremont.org/our- ministries/centerville-free-dining-room, or The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.


View the online memorial for Arlene Norris



Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
