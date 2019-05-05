Arlene Rowatt Kopshy

May 26, 1924 - April 4, 2019

Walnut Creek

Arlene passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 4, 2019 at age 94.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Rene) Ducroux of Meridian, Idaho; son, David (Kathryn) Rowatt and granddaughter, Dr. Amanda Rowatt of Sacramento, California. She is preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings.

Arlene's life took her from her birthplace in Illinois to Chicago, the Philippines, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and finally to Walnut Creek where she lived in the same home since 1953. Arlene retired from DuPont in 1982 after 32 years of service, traveled extensively throughout the world, and also had a part-time job with Sunflower Wholesale for 20+ years.

Her love of life and enthusiastic spirit were inspiring to everyone she met. She was a great story teller, enjoyed being with people, entertaining in her home, exploring out of the way places in her car, and was an avid football fan.

A time of remembrance will be held at First Christian Church, 3039 Willow Pass Rd, Concord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 PM, reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Christian Church or a charity of your choosing.





