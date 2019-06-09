East Bay Times Obituaries
Arlene Virginia Walker
October 1, 1952 - May 30, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Arlene Walker passed away on Thursday, May 30 after a 5 year battle with cancer. She was an inspiration to many who knew her with her continued generosity and positive approach to life, even during the worst times of her illness.
Arlene was born in Santa Barbara, CA and then moved to Atascadero, CA where she graduated from Atascadero High School. Arlene went on to have a successful career with IBM and was promoted to Area Security Director in Los Angeles and later in Washington D.C. She loved art, books and travel.
Arlene is survived by her devoted husband, David Wheatley, her sister, Sheryl Wakeman of Citrus Heights, CA, brother in law, James Wakeman and their children, Becky, Kimberley and Mike. Also included in the family is Arlene's devoted friend, Reba Johns of Austin, TX.
The light that she gave to all who knew her will be sorely missed. Arlene is at peace now and no longer suffering the pain and soreness of recent times.
The world is a darker place without my best friend, "David"


View the online memorial for Arlene Virginia Walker
Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019
