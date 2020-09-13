1/1
April 19, 1928 - August 12, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Arline passed away peacefully with her family by her side, and now she is in the hands of God.
Arline was born in Alameda to Everett and Charlotte Paulson of Swedish descent. She grew up in Dublin attending the now historical Murray Schoolhouse. At sixteen she moved to Corning, Ca and graduated from Corning high in 1946. She would journey to all her class reunions including her 70th; the last eight accompanied by her daughter Linda. Arline outlived her four siblings: Leroy, Jerry, Maxine, and Margaret.
In 1947 she met and married the love of her life Robert (Bob) Hakanson and resided in Hayward and Castro Valley. Together they raised four children. She loved music and soon taught her husband to dance. She loved to crochet, cook, garden, and travel. Yosemite was her favorite place. She was active in the Hayward Travel and Garden clubs. Arline was an amazing person born during the Great Depression and later would become a world traveler!
Throughout her life Arline was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, friend, but most of all mother. She will be dearly missed.
Arline was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-three years, Robert. She is survived by her children Larry, John, Jim, and Linda. Ten grandchildren (including her loving Kristina, Robert, Matthew and spouses), and six great-grandchildren. Her Mormor cookies were legendary!
A memorial service will be scheduled later. Donations to her memory may be sent to St. Jude's research.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
