Armando Ignacio Jimenez

Nov. 11, 1924 - May 25, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill

Armando Ignacio Jimenez, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Walnut Creek, CA. Armando was a former resident of Walnut Creek.

He leaves his wife of 53 years Marcella (Osuna) Jimenez, his brother Bill Brinson and wife Dolores, son John Jimenez and wife Debra, son Rick Jimenez, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He also leaves brother-in-law Rev. Donald Osuna, sisters-in-law Ilda Grant and Anne Osuna, many loving nieces and nephews as well as cherished friends and neighbors.

Armando was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Sofia Jimenez, brother Jim, sisters Cecelia and Marie, and son Armando Jimenez Jr.

Born in Pasadena, CA on November 11, 1924, he was raised in Los Angles where he graduated from Garfield High School in 1941. In 1942 he was inducted into the US Army. After a four-year tour of duty he was employed by Hubbard Structures where he met his wife "Marcie." An avid golfer, he spent many joyful days with his brother and a group of special friends at Rossmoor Golf Course.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne Church, 1600 Rossmoor Parkway, Walnut Creek, on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11 am.





