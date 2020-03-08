|
Arnold Thomas Mew
February 3, 1945 - March 3, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Arnold Thomas Mew, 75, of San Leandro, passed away peacefully surrounded by immediate family on March 3. He was the honored father of Kenley (son of Helena) of San Leandro, the brother of Wendell Wayne of San Lorenzo, Calvin Marshall (Mary Crawford) of New York and Leland Gerald (Margaret) of Lafayette.
Arnold was born in Oakland and grew up in Alameda. He was a graduate of Alameda High School. He attended San Francisco State University, University of California (Berkeley), and graduated from California State University (East Bay) with a BS in Business. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with the rank of Major.
Arnold's career began in banking services, but he spent the majority of his business life in retail sales. His greatest professional joy was owning the UR Special card and gift shop in Oakland and San Leandro in the 80s & 90s.
Arnold was a committed member of the Wa Sung Community Service Club and the Diablo Valley Chinese Cultural Association, serving as their respective President numerous times and championing scholarship programs towards sending bright minded youth to universities. Arnold also actively participated in the Oakland Chinatown Lion's Club, the Alameda Chinese Club, the San Leandro Breakfast Club and was a Master Mason. Arnold worshiped at First Chinese Baptist Church of San Francisco for many years and later at community churches in Berkeley and Castro Valley.
Arnold was beloved by family, friends and the community at large. He was a genuinely "great guy" and was kind and caring to friends and strangers alike. Arnold greatest passion and gift was playing the piano by ear. Arnold was a skilled bowler, an enthusiastic golfer, and could spend hours teaching and playing Cribbage with people of all ages.
Donations in Arnold Mew's memory may be made to Wa Sung Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 1561, Oakland, CA 94604.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pathway Community Church, 1055 Serpentine Lane, Pleasanton, CA on Sunday, March 15, 2020 @ 3pm. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020