Art BrandenburgJuly 13, 1937 - June 29, 2020Resident of Vancouver, WAArthur William Brandenburg, 82, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away June 29, 2020.He was born July 13, 1937 in Oakland, California, the son of Kathryn and William Brandenburg. Raised by his mother and step-father, Major Rowell, Art had one younger sister, Pamela Sourbeer.He graduated from San Jose State University in 1959 and later received his Masters from California State University, East Bay. He married Diane Beckley, his high-school sweetheart, on June 28, 1959. Art and Diane celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary the day before he passed away.Art served in the National Guard after college, and then enjoyed a happy and successful career as a high school art teacher at American High School in Fremont, California. There he was named teacher of the year. He was always an active artist who exhibited his work frequently. After retiring from teaching, Art continued to be an active volunteer in local arts organizations around the Bay Area, and was named volunteer of the year for the city of Hayward. After moving to Vancouver in 2006, Art continued to be active in his church and in singing with a local senior chorus, the Marshallaires.Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife Diane, his daughters Laurel Fogarty (Ryan) & Betsy Hurst (Brian), his sister Pamela Sourbeer, his bother-in-law Neil Beckley, his 7 grandchildren (Ryan, Christina, Boyd, Jared, Blake, Lilly & Cassidy) and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Todd Brandenburg (Nina).A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Vancouver, WA, or Habitat for Humanity.