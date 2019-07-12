Art Lathrop

Aug. 16, 1943 - Jun. 22, 2019

Oakland

Briggs Arthur "Art" Lathrop passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on the morning of Saturday, June 22, at the age of 75. Art was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife, Betsy; his three children, Ben, Todd, and Elle; his four siblings, Sue, Tom, Steve and Cathy; his seven grandchildren; and his three best canine friends, Rufus, Millie, and Rocky.



Art was passionate and curious - always learning - someone who enjoyed and committed entirely to many varied pursuits. Pilot, sailor, photographer, bird-watcher, marathoner, history buff, early computer tinkerer… but there was nothing in life that gave Art more joy than spending time with his family. He involved his kids in all of his passions and jumped into their interests with equal fervor. He served as Cubmaster in the Boy Scouts, President of the Northern California Youth Hockey Association, and spent countless hours in hockey rinks, at equestrian events, and at soccer and baseball games to support the passions of his children. In his professional career and at home, he was endlessly selfless and patient - always focused on providing a better life for those around him.



Art was born in Toledo, OH to Briggs and Dorothy (Urich) Lathrop. His father was a colonel in the Army, and his mother was a homemaker and elementary school teacher. As an Army brat he moved frequently and developed a fierce independence and appreciation of culture, living in Hawaii, Germany, Italy, and across the continental US. After finishing his Master's degree at Loyola University Chicago, he moved west, settling in the San Francisco Bay Area to begin a career focused on public service at the Bay Area Social Planning Council.



Art went on to a distinguished career in emergency medical services, starting in 1979 as the Assistant Director for Alameda County EMS, then becoming the Director of EMS for Contra Costa County in 1986, where he served for 25 years until his retirement in 2011. Throughout his tenure, Art advanced many public health initiatives to ensure that quality emergency medical services are available for all people in Contra Costa County, such as securing funding to put defibrillators on every fire truck across the county.



In his later years Art enjoyed long hikes in the Oakland hills with his dogs. As was common throughout his life, he usually blazed his own trail and always committed completely; he hiked seven days a week without fail.



A celebration of Art's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 10:30 a.m., at the "Old Church" site in Redwood Regional Park followed by a reception at Lake Chalet.



Memorial donations in memory of Art can be made to Regional Parks Foundation online at regionalparksfoundation.org or by sending a check payable to: Regional Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 21074 Crestmont Station, Oakland, CA 94620.





