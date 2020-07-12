Arthur Albert MorinJune 20, 1940 - June 19, 2020Resident of Pine Grove, CAArthur Morin, of Pine Grove, Ca. and owner of Morin Steel of Oakland, Ca. passed away peacefully at his home on June 19th. His family, friends and Hospice were with him. Art was born in Oakland, Ca. on June 20, 1940 to Jane and Albert Morin originally from Anaconda, Montana. His Father, Albert Morin, started the Morin Steel business in 1949. The business operated for 50 years.His parents preceded him in death. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Morin, July 12, 1991, in Lahaina, Maui.His hobbies were classic cars. He road with the Mother Lode Cruisers for many years. Art attended Fremont High school in Oakland and graduated in 1958.Art will be interned at Sunset View Cemetery, Jackson, Ca with a private service. A memorial will be scheduled in the future for the many friends he leaves. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Multiple Myeloma Society.