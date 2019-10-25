|
Arthur Brian Montague Hill
September 9th 1932 - October 8th 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Only son, born to Reginald Herbert and Gertrude Josepha Hill in Winnipeg Canada. The family left Canada for Seattle Washington when he was 5 followed by a move to the San Francisco Bay area where he attended Lowell High School then San Francisco University. Brian, as he preferred to be called, started his working life as an insurance adjuster with California State Automobile Association ending his career with them as President and C.E.O. retiring in 1997. He had married Brenda Margaret Murray on the 10th September 1960 in San Francisco. They spent most of their married life in the Alamo area of Contra Costa County followed by a move to Rossmoor, Walnut Creek in 2015 where he died peacefully, at home after a long illness. He is deeply missed by his extended family from Canada to the United Kingdom and by lifelong friends who are many. He is preceded in death by his son George Mytton Hill who passed away at home on the 2nd February 2013. Together at rest.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019