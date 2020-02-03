|
|
Arthur F. Najera
Oct. 17, 1929 ~ Jan. 19, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA.
Art passed away at home as he strongly wished. Born to Ezequiel and Juanita Najera in Antioch, Calif. He graduated from Antioch High School where he participated in most sports, mainly excelled in football.
Art served and was injured in the Army in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 as a member of the 48th Field Artillery Battalion for which he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was honored, with a group of other Veterans, on October 17, 2018 in a special medal presentation by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea which took place in Lafayette, Calif. at the Veteran's Memorial Center. Art met his wife Amparo who was introduced to him by his closest friend. They were married 62 years and blessed with two wonderful sons, Art Jr. and Richard.
He worked for Purity and Safeway stores as a meat cutter from which he retired after 42 years. In his later years he worked and played golf which became another favorite sport, at the Antioch Golf Course for 17 years. Enjoyed it so much he volunteered at Pebble Beach Golf Course for 13 years. Loved Traveling-Art was a member and usher at Holy Rosary Church most of his life. Past officer and active at the Elks Lodge and Arnama Clubs.
Art is survived by his wife Amparo, sons Art Najera (Megan), of Scottsvalley, Calif. and Richard Najera of Antioch, and many neices and nephews, and wonderful friends. Pre-decesed by parents, brothers Robert, Adolph, Alfonso, and Zeke, and sisters, Connie Romo & Elsa Heredia.
Donations may be made to the in Memphis, TN., and . Services: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, Rosary 7pm. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, Funeral Mass 10am. Both services to be held at Holy Rosary Church.
View the online memorial for Arthur F. Najera
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 3, 2020