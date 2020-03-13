|
|
Arthur Frazee
July 28, 1930 - Mar 2, 2020
Mr. Arthur Frazee, 89 years of age, recently passed away after a short illness on March 2, 2020. He left behind a wife of 65 years, Leontia J. Frazee and many family and friends. He retired from the Alameda Naval Air Base in 1991. He continued to practice income tax until 2017. He enjoyed traveling to visit family, and take his kids and extended family to amusement parks, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed history and studied his genealogy, through which we were able to visit family members we never knew. He finished high school early, and received his teaching credential at Chabot College in Income Tax. He was faithful to God and Family. He served in the military during peace time 1947-1950, Air Force Reserve, then Naval Reserve.
There will be a visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Felicitas Church, 1662 Manor Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94546.
View the online memorial for Arthur Frazee
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020