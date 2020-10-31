1/1
Arthur George Price
1926 - 2020
Arthur George Price
March 1, 1926 - October 17, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA
Art, as many knew him, passed away at the home he built and lived in in Pleasant Hill for over 60 years.
Art was born in San Francisco to Arthur and Gertrude Price. He was raised in Oakland and Berkeley graduating from University High in Berkeley. Shortly after he joined the U.S. Navy to serve in the South Pacific during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Beckham.
Following his service, he met and married Gloria O'Brien (d 2017) and the two were married for 70 years having two daughters, Denise Noack (Tom) and Lynette Ruiz (d 2013) (Lorenzo) and one grandson Arthur Ballesteros.
Art was a plastering superintendent and foreman for over 30 years before retiring in 1980. During retirement Art and Gloria enjoyed spending time with family, traveling across the country in their 5th wheel RV, and social events with the many friends they made during their lifetime in the Bay Area.
Art will always be remembered for his razor-sharp wit, that he maintained until the end, his unyielding integrity, and his unshakeable honesty.
Donations may be made in Art's memory to the charity of your choice. Private family services held.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
