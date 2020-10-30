Arthur Hollister III
January 8, 1945 - October 20, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Arthur (Chip) Clair Hollister III died Oct. 20, 2020 at home in Concord CA under the care of his wife (Susie), Hallway Health and Hospice of the East Bay. He was 75 years old. He had been battling pancreatic cancer for over two years.
Chip was born in New Orleans LA to Olivia E. and Arthur C. Hollister Jr MD. The family moved to California when Chip was 3. He spent his childhood and early adulthood in Lafayette CA. He roamed the hills riding his bike, hiking and being a young adventuresome lad in nature. An early passion of his was hunting. He passed his hunter safety courses and then enjoyed a lifetime of responsible hunting in the USA, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Africa. He was active in two conservation groups: Safari Club Int. and Wild Sheep Foundation. He was an avid photographer. He took pictures of wildlife, scenery, people and events. Chip was there with his camera volunteering pictures for friends, family and charities. He shared a love of trains with his father. He rode trains and modeled them. During his youth, he was a member of the Intrepids Car Club because he loved to work on cars and race them.
He graduated from Acalanes H.S. in 1962. He was a leader on his class reunion committee from 1977 until 2020.
He went on to achieve his AA degree from Diablo Valley College. As a detail person, he was well suited for his job (of 37 years) as a precision machinist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. He retired from there in 2003.
He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. He loved to host parties at his home. His cooking was legendary. He loved a good wine and a great single malt scotch. He and his wife Susie had been sweethearts in their teens but they separated for over 37 years. After meeting again, they realized their love had never ended. They married in 2006 and enjoyed many wonderful years together.
He will be missed by his loving family and friends. Chip is survived by his wife of 14 years, Susie, his sister Corrie Binker (Monty), his niece Hilary Stankiewicz (Kevin) and their three daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Claire Binker.
A memorial service will be arranged for the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers he asked that donations be made to Lazarex Cancer Foundation at www. Lazarex.org View the online memorial for Arthur Hollister III