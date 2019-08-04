|
|
Arthur Horn
Oct 13, 1943 - Mar 17, 2019
El Sobrante, CA
Born in El Paso, Texas, to Erling and Margaret Horn, Arthur was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. He married Kathleen Viera, and they became loving parents to Laura and Jacques. Arthur was a Renaissance man who lived off the grid; a woodcutter who sculpted totems, a mechanic who built 15" gauge railroads, and a designer who patented a car of the future.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at 2 pm on August 18, 2019 at Montclair Presbyterian Church, 5170 Thornhill Dr., Oakland, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019