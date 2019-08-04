Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montclair Presbyterian Church
5701 Thornhill Dr
Oakland, CA 94611
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Montclair Presbyterian Church
5170 Thornhill Dr.
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Horn


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Horn Obituary
Arthur Horn
Oct 13, 1943 - Mar 17, 2019
El Sobrante, CA
Born in El Paso, Texas, to Erling and Margaret Horn, Arthur was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. He married Kathleen Viera, and they became loving parents to Laura and Jacques. Arthur was a Renaissance man who lived off the grid; a woodcutter who sculpted totems, a mechanic who built 15" gauge railroads, and a designer who patented a car of the future.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at 2 pm on August 18, 2019 at Montclair Presbyterian Church, 5170 Thornhill Dr., Oakland, CA.


View the online memorial for Arthur Horn
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.