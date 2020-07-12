Arthur Hudson GoodrichNov. 2, 1924 - July 5, 2020Former Resident of Richmond, CAArthur Hudson Goodrich passed away in Vacaville, California, on Sunday, July 5, at the noble age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 68 years, Juanita. He is survived by his children Pamela (Donald), Gregory (Doris), Roger, and Monica; his grandchildren Timothy (Jennifer), Angela (Skyler), Joe, Matthew (Melissa), Adam (Kristina), and Trevoy; and numerous great grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren!Art was born in Gardena, California, and he grew up and went to high school in Southern California. He entered the Army in 1943, and served in the 7th Armored Division. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars for bravery, and a Purple Heart after being wounded during operations in northern France. After returning home, he met his wife-to-be, Juanita. They were married in 1948 in Richmond, California, and remained there to raise their family. Art was a steelworker and welder, first for Butler Mfg. Co., formerly in Richmond, and then for the US government at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, where he worked on nuclear submarines. Art was involved in Boy Scouts of America, Little League, and SIRS, and enjoyed camping, cruising, and traveling with his family.Art was considered the life of every party, and his lively, fun spirit will be missed by all who knew him.Due to the current health situation, the service and burial will be private.Wilson & Kratzer, Civic Center