Arthur J. "Mac" McDermott

Apr. 18, 1926 – Feb. 3, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Arthur J. (Mac) McDermott passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side.

Mac was born in Manhattan, NY to Ethel L. Farmer and Arthur J. McDermott, Sr. He grew up in New York City. In 1943, as a senior in high school, Mac passed the Army Specialized Training Program test. After graduation from high school, at the age of 17 years, Mac joined the ASTP program at Cornell University, and then the US Army, where he served with distinction as Staff Sargent in 3 Campaigns in the South Pacific during WWII. He was rewarded the WWII Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Philippines Liberation Ribbon.

After the War, Mac returned home to NY, attending and graduating from Cornell University. He worked for Carnation Company for 16 years, (starting as a Salesman). He then worked for Westgate Cannery in San Diego, CA as VP of Sales, California Canners & Growers as VP of Marketing, and Orchid Paper Co, as Executive VP. When leaving the Corporate world, he opened his own business, McDermott & Associates, until he retired at the age of 80.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marcia, his children, Michael (Lani), Robert (Susan) and Patricia, his grandchildren Jeffrey, Dereck, Lisa and Brendan, and step-children, Tracy Harris (Jason), and Brad Rodger, step-grandchildren, Nathan, Niki, Casey and Sage Rodger, and Rachel, Lyndsay and Sydney Harris.

Mac will be buried with Military Honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, date to be announced.

Contributions may be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation).





