Arthur James Rotter

Jan. 7, 1931 - Jan. 31, 2019

San Ramon

Arthur James Rotter passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on January 31, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on January 7, 1931 to Anne and Arthur B. Rotter in Monterey, California.

He was in the Navy reserve and also served in the Navy during the Korean war. He loved telling stories about his time in the Navy as a petty officer in charge of the store room. He would often reminisce about the beauty of the Philippines and of Japan.

After the Navy, he obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco. While going to college, he gained employment at Cummins Engine Company in San Francisco. He remained employed by Cummins and retired as warehouse manager.

Art is survived by four of his five siblings: Dick (wife Maureen), John (wife Teri), Mike (wife Kathy), and Patricia. His brother, Bob, predeceased him in 2011. He is also survived by his five children: Zhana (husband Bob), Clark (wife Rose), Gene, Danielle, Kelly, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He will be interred at Fort Ord.





