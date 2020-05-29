Dr. Arthur Louis GagnierJune 17, 1931- May 22, 2020OaklandArthur L Gagnier DDS, age 88 passed away on May 22nd in his home after being on hospice for 4 days. He was surrounded by his wife Janet and his children. He is survived by his beloved wife Janet, his 8 children and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and one great grandchild.Art was born in San Antonio Texas and was the second of 4 children. He was raised in Phoenix Arizona and received his Bachelor's degree at the University of Arizona in 1953 where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He served in the Korean conflict as a lab technician after graduating from college. He then returned to Arizona where he worked in a laboratory before attending Dental School.He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the College of Physicians, & Surgeons, where he was Senior Class President and graduated number one in his class. He was a member of the Psi Omega fraternity. He practiced General dentistry for 40+ years and taught in the dental lab at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco, for over 20 years. He also served as the President of the Alameda County Dental Society, during the years of 1994-1995.Art was very talented and played In the Oakland Banjo band, and loved to square dance and later became an avid ball room dancer. He had many hobbies including building radio-controlled model airplanes, which he loved to fly on the weekends. He had his pilot's license and loved to fly glider planes. In his retirement he built two planes from a kit- twin engine ultralight airplanes.He loved all sports and was a great snow skier. He loved College football and was a loyal fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Warriors. He loved antiques and refinishing furniture and he was the best handyman who could build or fix anything.Art had a kind and gentle spirit, and had a wonderful dry sense of humor. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed by all.Due to COVID 19 we will be celebrating his life at a later time.