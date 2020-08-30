Arthur Ocampo CabreraMarch 18, 1945 - August 24, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAArturo Ocampo Cabrera was born on March 18, 1945 to parents Buenaventura and Ursula Cabrera in Clarin Bohol, Philippines.Arturo (P.E., CIPE) graduated from Cebu Institute of Technology with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1967, followed by a BS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1971. He was a distinguished Plant Engineer at Chong Hua Hospital known for his innovations for creating new and improved facility designs. Also, in 1971, he married the love of his life, Jacinta Salvo, and his daughter Sheila was born.In 1974, Arturo moved his family to California, where his son Gerald was born. He worked at Edwards Wire Rope in San Francisco, where six months later, he was promoted to Plant Engineer. In 1978, Arturo was hired by the US Steel Corporation in Pittsburg, CA. His youngest daughter Imelda was also born that year. He moved his family to Pittsburg in 1979 where they still reside.Arturo established his own company in 1983, AC Engineering (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Consultant) in Walnut Creek, CA. He became a Master Mason in Pittsburg Lodge #429 in 1986. He also served as the President of the Pittsburg Fil-Am Association in 1999 and 2001. He founded Black Diamond Court #165 of Pittsburg, CA, a division of the Order of the Amaranth in 1995. Then in 2007, he attained the position of Grand Royal Patron of the Order of the Amaranth, State of California. He was the first Filipino to obtain this coveted position.In 1994 and 1997, he received the Hiram Award which is the most prestigious award in the Masonic fraternity in recognition of his many achievements.Arturo expanded his company and created a new division for construction upon receiving his contractor's license from the State of California in 1994. His company name then changed to AC Construction Engineering. He retired from his business in 2011 but continued to take on small projects from home.Arturo passed peacefully away surrounded by family on August 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jacinta (Baby) of 49 years, daughter Sheila Martinez (Jerome), son Gerald (Belinda), daughter Imelda Newsom (Brian) and grandchildren Chloe, Roman and Julianna, brothers Gilbert (Gin) and Ricardo (Virgie) Cabrera. He was loved and respected by Family, Friends, and Colleagues. He believed in and credited God for all his successes in life. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held later in the future.