Arthur Peter Jensen
February 4, 1924 - August 15, 2019
Resident of Orinda
Arthur Jensen passed away peacefully at the age of 95 with his children at his side. He had a charismatic, outgoing personality and was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. He was born in Seattle, WA to Arthur Peter Jensen Sr. and Grace Andersen, and grew up in Benicia, CA. He graduated from Benicia High School in 1941 where he excelled in tennis, basketball and track. After graduation, he became an apprentice machinist at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and was put to work building and repairing submarines during WWII. In 1944, he joined the US Merchant Marine Cadet Corps and was sent to the Philippines on an ammunition ship via Honolulu and New Guinea. While anchored in Leyte Gulf, his ship was strafed by enemy fire and targeted by a Japanese kamikaze plane, which was fortunately shot down by a nearby destroyer. In 1947, he graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in NY as an Ensign in the US Navy. He was the Merchant Marine Engineer in charge of the engine rooms on the USS Duluth and traveled to Guam, Shanghai and Alaska where the ship sustained damage in a typhoon.
Art left the Navy in 1948 to attend UC Berkeley on the GI Bill. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married the love of his life, Gladyne, in 1955, and shortly thereafter moved to Seattle and then to NY while working for Noble Company as a sales engineer. They moved back to California in 1961 and settled in Orinda, where they raised 4 children, and he started his own company, Construction Marketing. Art was active in Boy Scouts with his sons and helped lead several 50-mile backpacking trips through the Sierras and one through Haleakala Crater in Maui. He had a passion for sports and especially enjoyed following the Cal Bears. His favorite place was their condo at Mahina Surf on Maui where they often spent the months of May and October.
Arthur is predeceased by his parents, sister Helen Campbell, and his wife, Gladyne. He is survived by his children, Susan (Andrew) Lindsay-Stewart, Karen (Bing) Presnell, Arthur, Bill and grandchildren, Jeff, Jack, and Katie Presnell.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019