Arthur Pingatore
1926-2019
Oakland
Son of Rose and Ed Pingatore, Married to Frances Pingatore, who passed away in 2004. Survived by his brother James, his children, Victoria (Rick) Edward (Nena), Valeri (Eddie) and his three grandchildren (Honeybee, Karley and Arthur). After graduating from McClymonds High School and serving in the US Army, Art began a long career as a wine merchant. Art enjoyed golf and swimming, and was a long-time member of The Hills Swim Club. He will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends. A memorial service will be held on 1/31 at 11 am, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020