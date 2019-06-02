Home

Arthur Chun Toy (Art) a native of Grass Valley, CA passed away peacefully on April 15 after a short illness. Art was an avid fisherman and a world traveler, having been to six of the seven continents. He is survived by a devoted wife of almost 63 years, the Rev. Dr. Fran Toy, and two loving children, a daughter, Dr. Tamara T. Van Cleve (Dr. Mark R.) and a son, Glendon G. Toy. The celebration of Art's life will take place on Saturday, June 8, at 11:30 am – St. John's Episcopal Church, 1707 Gouldin Road, Oakland, 94611. In Memoriam contributions to go to St. John's for the Toy Scholarship Fund. Inurnment, at a later date, will be in the columbarium at Grace Cathedral, San Francisco.


Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
