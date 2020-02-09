|
|
Arthur "Taco" Velasquez
Apr. 4, 1926 – Jan. 30, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Father Arthur F. Velasquez on January 30, 2020 at the age of 93 years old. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Rosie. He is survived by his children David Velasquez (Carmen), Martha Giovannoni (Ross), Linda Gancos, and Joseph Velasquez (Samantha). He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Arthur was a hardworking man and retired from Lucky's after 23 years as a Warehouseman. After his retirement, his favorite pastime was his Flea Market business and taking many trips with his children to gambling casinos. He will be sadly missed but will be remembered by all for his kind and generous spirit.
Visitation and Vigil services will be held on February 12th from 5-8pm and Memorial Service at 9:30am on February 13th at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward, CA.
Contributions can be made to Hope Hospice/Health Care in Dublin, CA or to .
View the online memorial for Arthur "Taco" Velasquez
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020