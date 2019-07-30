|
Audre Gayle Bauer
January 28, 1935 - July 28, 2019
Castro Valley
After a 3-year battle with Myeloma cancer, Audre Gayle Bauer—beloved wife of George Bauer, caring mother of 5, endearing grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 3 with 1 along the way—sadly passed on Sunday, July 28th. Audre met her soul mate, George, in 1952 and wed 2 short years later. They've been inseparable for 65 glorious years. A devoted wife from day 1, Audre quit college to work full-time in support of George's education during his medical school and residency. Of course, Audre was very involved in her children's lives with school and extracurricular activities. She drove her children to countless sports practices and dance rehearsals. When the last of her kids were in high school, Audre began volunteer work for the Auxiliary at Eden Medical Hospital in Castro Valley, where she initially worked in the ER's family support center. She was on-call day and night to come in and help families cope with trauma on a moment's notice. Audre was an active volunteer at Eden's gift shop for over 20 years. She was affectionately known as the "Beanie Baby Lady" when she started helping out in a variety of roles. Audre ultimately took over the responsibilities of running Eden's gift shop until she retired in 2004. The word that best describes Audre is selfless.
Audre was an exceptional cook, preparing elegant dinners and creative desserts. She threw a signature Cioppino dinner annually that had friends and family begging for leftovers. Audre was always trying to perfect her craft in an effort to create delectable meals for her family. She had a library of hand-written recipes and a myriad of cook books.
Audre's family will be holding a private service in her honor. Audre made it clear she didn't want flowers. She preferred any donation be made the America or the .
Published in East Bay Times on July 30, 2019