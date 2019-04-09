East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel Funeral Directors FD461
2626 High Street
Oakland, CA 94619
510-536-5454
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Directors FD461
2626 High Street
Oakland, CA 94619
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Directors FD461
2626 High Street
Oakland, CA 94619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Flores


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Flores Obituary
Audrey Flores
Dec. 31, 1937 ~ Mar. 29, 2019
Resident of Oakland, CA
Audrey Flores went on to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019. She served the Lord her savior for 60 years until the day she passed away. She married her husband Alfred Flores in 1953 and they had five children, four of their children preceded her in death. Daniel, Tony, Leo and Alfred Flores along with her parents Keedy and Viola Sparks and brother Roy Sparks. She is survived by her husband Alfred Samuel Flores, son Isaac Flores, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. We all love her with all of our hearts and she will be dearly missed!
Services to be held at Colonial Chapel 2626 High St. Oakland CA. 94619. Viewing April 12, 2019 5pm-7pm. Main Service April 13, 2019 At Noon.


View the online memorial for Audrey Flores
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now