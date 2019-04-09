|
|
Audrey Flores
Dec. 31, 1937 ~ Mar. 29, 2019
Resident of Oakland, CA
Audrey Flores went on to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019. She served the Lord her savior for 60 years until the day she passed away. She married her husband Alfred Flores in 1953 and they had five children, four of their children preceded her in death. Daniel, Tony, Leo and Alfred Flores along with her parents Keedy and Viola Sparks and brother Roy Sparks. She is survived by her husband Alfred Samuel Flores, son Isaac Flores, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. We all love her with all of our hearts and she will be dearly missed!
Services to be held at Colonial Chapel 2626 High St. Oakland CA. 94619. Viewing April 12, 2019 5pm-7pm. Main Service April 13, 2019 At Noon.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019