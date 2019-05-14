Audrey L. Curtis

Walnut Creek

Audrey L. Curtis, of Walnut Creek, California, died at the age of 90 on May 2, 2019, following a brief illness. Audrey was born in July 1928 in West Hollywood, California, to Floyd and Edith Snyder. She resided in Southern California in earlier years, and lived the last 50 years in Walnut Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, and is survived by her two daughters Pamela Weston (husband Earl) and Dawn Sharkey (husband Rob), and her grandsons Ricky and Tom Weston, all of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Audrey worked for over 20 years for Chevron, first in Los Angeles, then in San Francisco and Concord after they moved to Walnut Creek in 1969. Audrey and Roger enjoyed driving to Reno for the weekend, and they also traveled abroad to England and made several trips to the Caribbean. Being an avid antiques collector, Audrey spent many fun hours on the hunt for new treasures. She also loved poodles and enjoyed the companionship of six miniature and toy poodles over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation), https://www.arflife.org/, can be made.





