|
|
Audrey Lanpher
Aug. 7, 1926 - Feb. 15, 2019
Walnut Creek
Audrey died peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was 92 years young.
Born Audrey Annette Solberg in Minneapolis Minnesota, she graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Minnesota in 1947 and worked many years as a kindergarten school teacher.
Shockingly, Audrey's husband of 38 years; Jack Milton Hagler suffered a massive stroke 15 days after Audrey's death and passed away on March 5, 2019. A true testimony of his love and devotion to his wife and best friend.
Audrey is survived by her son Steven Alden Houd and daughter in-law Lisa Geraldine Miller of San Francisco, CA and grandchildren Laura Ann Houd 29 of Denver, CO and Jeffrey William Houd 24 of Brentwood, CA.
View the online memorial for Audrey Lanpher
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019