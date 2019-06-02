Augustine Aaron Esquibell

March 19, 1932 – May 22, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Augie Esquibell passed away on Wednesday, May 22nd after a yearlong battle with cancer. He touched may lives with his spirit and positive outlook on life. Augie was born in Sherman Texas to Augustine & Juanita Esquibell, he has 7 brothers and 3 sisters. He graduated from Southmayd High School and briefly served in the US Army. Augie was an avid golf player and carried his love of the sport to his work life. Augie worked at Buchanan Fields Golf Course until he retired.

Augie is survived by his loving wife Sally, married 63 years; devoted children Richard Esquibell Sr., Irene Vigil, Daniel Esquibell Sr., & John Esquibell Sr., of Pittsburg. Pauline Renner of San Diego & Elaine Plath of Tyler Texas. 28 loving grandchildren & 24 Great grandchildren. Augie is also survived by his brother Alfred Esquibell & sister Phyllis Contreras.

Augie had a deep passion for his family and was a friend to everyone, he touched many lives with his generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and Family are invited to a Visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:00pm with a memorial Service from 5:30-7:00pm. Funeral service on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00am both days at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial following at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch.





