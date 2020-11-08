Augustino Albert Souza
Dec. 22, 1932 - Oct. 29, 2020
Resident of Oakley, CA
Mickey Souza, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home of 45 years in Oakley, CA surrounded by his daughters.
Mickey was born on his parents Riverview Dairy Farm in Rio Vista, CA, a first generation Portuguese American. He served in the Navy from 1952 to 1960 aboard the USS Cavalier. He was the proprietor of AA Souza Trucking for over 60 years. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years Charlene Souza. He will live in the hearts of his daughters Linda Souza, granddaughters, Kelsey, Kendra; Tracy Chew, grandchildren, Anthony, Sommer (Jim), great grandchildren, Parker, Dawson, Sawyer; Michelle (Dane) Boccia, grandchildren, Gianna, Chandler, Vincent; Nicole (Gumaro) Garay, grandchildren, Isabel, Mateo; Son, William Souza, grandson Ryan (Kirsti), great granddaughters, Kirra, Kalyce; grandson Nick and Son, Mark Souza. Siblings, Jimmy and Dianna Souza.
Mickey will be laid to rest with military honors at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A memorial will be planned once gatherings are safely allowed. Donations may be made to Hospice of the East Bay at hospiceeastbay.org
