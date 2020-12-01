1/1
Austin Kyle Travis Wiley
1992 - 2020
September 2, 1992 - November 25, 2020
Former Resident of Clayton, CA
It is with heavy hearts that we announce on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Austin Kyle Travis Wiley passed away unexpectedly in Dixon, Ca. He was a resident of Clayton, CA. for many years. He had recently moved to Reno, Nevada with his girlfriend, Crystal, to start a new life.
Austin is survived by his mother, Julie, his siblings, Ashley, Shelby and Michael, his grandmother, Francoise Belec, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Crystal, and their unborn baby girl. He will be missed by all his family and friends.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be scheduler a later date.


View the online memorial for Austin Kyle Travis Wiley

Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
