Austin Martin Nixon
May 8, 1997 - Sept. 14, 2019
Resident of Danville, California
Austin Martin Nixon, 22, unexpectedly passed away early Saturday morning. Born May 8, 1997, in Berkeley, CA he lived most of his life in Danville, CA. A 2015 graduate from Monte Vista High School, he played Lacrosse on the varsity team.
Austin had always been fascinated by anything that flies in the air, moves on the land, or floats in the sea. He loved to figure out how things work: what makes something fly or float, and how he could make it go faster. He analyzed everything from a drone to a medical-grade knee scooter and knew it could be improved with better engineering.
Having inherited the "Engineering Gene" from his paternal grandfather, a US Navy Submariner, Austin was pursuing his passion at Purdue University majoring in Multidisciplinary Engineering with a focus on aeronautics and a minor in management.He was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, Delta-Delta Chapter, and loved his amazing network of brothers.
Since starting at Purdue, he had begun taking flying lessons in pursuit of his Private Pilot's License, something he felt was essential to his aeronautical engineering goals. How he loved those flying lessons!
Everyone loved being around Austin. His incredible personality, big heart, and ability to start up a conversation with anyone made him a man we were all proud to know. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
He is survived by: his parents, Brent and Lisa Nixon of Danville; his twin sister Taylor Nixon, of Seattle, Washington; his maternal grandparents Joe and Judy Freeman of Rio Vista, CA. His paternal grandparents USN CDR (Ret) Murray C. Nixon and Barbara B. Nixon, both of Danville, CA predeceased him.
His extended family, scattered around the country, adored him: Uncle Drew, Aunt Donna and cousins Ashley, Megan, Cameron and Piper Nixon; Aunt Cammy and Uncle Marc Snyder; Uncle Sean and Aunt Diane and cousins Emily and Luke Freeman.
For the past year, his girlfriend Mary Evans, of Indianapolis, IN gave him the love and encouragement he needed. He will be greatly missed by Bentley Nixon, the family Portuguese Water Dog, with whom he had a special bond.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Austin Nixon to:Recovery Programming, Dauch Alumni Center at 403 West Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN 47907. Online: www.giving.purdue.edu, select 'Give now', select 'in memory/honor of', 'Austin Nixon' as the 'person you are paying tribute to'.
The funeral service for Austin Nixon will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 1550 Diablo Road, Danville, CA 94526 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00am. A reception to celebrate Austin's life will be held at the Blackhawk Auto Museum at 3700 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville, CA 94506 at 12:00 noon.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019