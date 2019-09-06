|
|
Avice Marion Taylor
November 27, 1933 ~ August 25, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Avice Marion Taylor (née Hatton), RN, wife, mother, grandmother, volunteer and daughter of the Bay Area, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday August 25, 2019.
Born in Richmond California in 1933, the only child of Elmer and Wonita Hatton, Avice grew up at her family home with chicken coops and fruit trees in the small rural town of Lafayette. She graduated in 1951, from Acalane High School where she had little association with her future husband and fellow Bay Area native, Leland H Taylor, who graduated a year ahead.
As a young girl active in modern dance productions and an officer in the Masonic International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, she was the Walnut Creek Lions Club " Miss Lions" candidate for the 1951 Walnut Festival Queen. She would always retell, the winner was a matter of who sold the most Festival Tickets however a local newspaper cartoonist covering the candidates cited "Blond with blues eyes – tall" as other possible qualifications for Mom. No doubt her future husband would have voted accordingly!
Avice graduated from the Kaiser Foundation School of Nursing in 1955.Her vivid recollection of nursing school poolside parties at the Kaiser home in Lafayette impressed the nurses and doctors in her attendance during recent visits to the Kaiser hospital in Walnut Creek.
She met her former schoolmate and future life long mate on a double date while attending nursing school. Upon graduating,with her betrothed stationed by the Army in Virginia, they decided to marry in Carson City, Nevada in 1955. These early cross country road trips foretold a married life involving many household moves around the world, which Mom always remembered with great appreciation and affection.
Avice volunteered with the Assistance League of Contra Costa County and enjoyed walking the trail systems of the County with her dog.
She shared her passion for her community as a long standing volunteer at the Contra Costa County Historical Society where she got satisfaction; with magnifying glass in hand, resolving historical questions presented by unattributed archival pictures and documents.
Avice is survived by her daughter Audrey Katzman & her husband Peter, her son Leland Jr., his wife Choo/Selina, & her grandchildren, William, Nicholas, James & Aila.
Avice is preceded in passing by her parents and her husband of over 60-years. Mom and Dad are now joined in heavenly travels.
A celebration of Avice's life will be held on Sept.15th. Commingled ashes of the couple will be spread in Northern California where they loved the great outdoors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Contra Costa County Historical Society or the .
View the online memorial for Avice Marion Taylor
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019