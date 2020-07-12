Balbina VargasJune 26, 1937 - July 3, 2020FremontBalbina Rosa Vargas age 83, Azorean immigrant and longtime Fremont resident, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020.She was preceded, into god grace, by her husband of 37 years Manuel J Vargas, and Sister Mary Silva. Survived by son Manuel G Vargas and wife Rose Vargas, grandchildren, Amanda and Christopher, great grandchildren Samantha, Emily and Christopher. She will be entomb next to her husband at Holy Sepulchre cemetery Hayward, in a private remembrance.She will be missed.