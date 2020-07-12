1/
Balbina Vargas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Balbina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Balbina Vargas
June 26, 1937 - July 3, 2020
Fremont
Balbina Rosa Vargas age 83, Azorean immigrant and longtime Fremont resident, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020.
She was preceded, into god grace, by her husband of 37 years Manuel J Vargas, and Sister Mary Silva. Survived by son Manuel G Vargas and wife Rose Vargas, grandchildren, Amanda and Christopher, great grandchildren Samantha, Emily and Christopher. She will be entomb next to her husband at Holy Sepulchre cemetery Hayward, in a private remembrance.
She will be missed.


View the online memorial for Balbina  Vargas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved