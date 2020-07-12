Balbina Vargas
June 26, 1937 - July 3, 2020
Fremont
Balbina Rosa Vargas age 83, Azorean immigrant and longtime Fremont resident, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020.
She was preceded, into god grace, by her husband of 37 years Manuel J Vargas, and Sister Mary Silva. Survived by son Manuel G Vargas and wife Rose Vargas, grandchildren, Amanda and Christopher, great grandchildren Samantha, Emily and Christopher. She will be entomb next to her husband at Holy Sepulchre cemetery Hayward, in a private remembrance.
She will be missed. View the online memorial for Balbina Vargas