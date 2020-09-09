Barbara Alden KruegerDec. 23, 1928 - Aug. 31, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekBarbara passed away on August 31st. She lived life her way, always happy, cheerful, poised, and full of love. Barbara was raised in San Francisco and crowned homecoming queen at George Washington High School in 1946 and studied pre-med at SF State. She married Harry Polhamus, moved to Orinda in 1959 and dedicated herself to raising two kids, an architect, and a landscape architect. She was proud and we were grateful. Barbara worked as an Administrative Assistant at Matlack Trucking for many years. She is predeceased by her second husband of almost 40 years, William R. Krueger. Barbara and Bill enjoyed traveling, and particularly enjoyed cruises. She loved books and volunteered at the Concord library for years. She lived independently in Rossmoor and with grace to the very end. She will be missed by her children, Richard Polhamus and Joyce Polhamus-Eckblad; Grandchildren, Zander, Hayden, Kendra and Erika; and stepchildren Claudia Polidori and Bob Krueger.