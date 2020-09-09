1/1
Barbara Alden Krueger
1928 - 2020
Barbara Alden Krueger
Dec. 23, 1928 - Aug. 31, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Barbara passed away on August 31st. She lived life her way, always happy, cheerful, poised, and full of love. Barbara was raised in San Francisco and crowned homecoming queen at George Washington High School in 1946 and studied pre-med at SF State. She married Harry Polhamus, moved to Orinda in 1959 and dedicated herself to raising two kids, an architect, and a landscape architect. She was proud and we were grateful. Barbara worked as an Administrative Assistant at Matlack Trucking for many years. She is predeceased by her second husband of almost 40 years, William R. Krueger. Barbara and Bill enjoyed traveling, and particularly enjoyed cruises. She loved books and volunteered at the Concord library for years. She lived independently in Rossmoor and with grace to the very end. She will be missed by her children, Richard Polhamus and Joyce Polhamus-Eckblad; Grandchildren, Zander, Hayden, Kendra and Erika; and stepchildren Claudia Polidori and Bob Krueger.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 6, 2020
On behalf of the GW Alumni Board of Directors, our deepest condolences on Barbara's passing. We will include her name in our next newsletter's "In Memoriam" section. (Yes, there are still living alums from that time!) Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you.
GWHS Alumni Association
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
