Barbara Ann Murphy Pesek
Oct. 9, 1942 - Dec. 21, 2019
Fremont
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Barbara Ann Murphy Pesek, loving wife, mother, and educator, died unexpectedly at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 9, 1942 and reared in San Jose, California by her parents, Barbara Baglin Murphy and Robert Edward Murphy. She attended San Jose schools, including Willow Glen High (class of 1960) and San Jose State University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1964 she received a B.A. in Education followed by a M.A. in Education many years later from the University of Phoenix.
In 1964 Barbara married John Mark Pesek III, and the couple spent the first three years of married life in Germany where John was stationed as an officer in the U.S. Army. Ever interested in supporting others, Barbara spent her time instructing enlisted men in basic English and math skills.
When the Peseks returned to the U.S. and settled in Fremont, they raised son Mark and daughter Meredith, while Barbara worked as a teacher and later as a dedicated and compassionate speech pathologist in the Fremont Unified School District. Her career in education lasted 30 years, and she retired in 2006.
Barbara was an active member of an MG car club, the Sorry Safari Touring Society. She and John enjoyed driving trips with friends all over California. She was very involved in activities of the American Iris Society and the local Clara B. Rees Iris Society, serving in various leadership positions and judging competitions. Barbara was a talented seamstress, who as a young mother fashioned clothing for many in her family. She also surprised loved ones with cross-stitch Santas, which decorate their homes at Christmas time. Her other hobbies included knitting, quilting, reading, and traveling.
Barbara was a devoted parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Fremont, California. She generously volunteered her time including teaching catechism, counting donations quarterly after Sunday masses, and supporting new immigrant families in the parish with their needs, including teaching English.
Barbara and John built their vacation home in Truckee, California where they spent many happy seasons, especially summers, sitting on the deck watching the trees grow. Also, they enjoyed river and ocean cruises, road trips, gardening, spending time with family and friends, being with their grandson, Jack, and playing with their cats throughout the years.
Barbara was a smart, confident woman who spoke her mind, but she always showed kindness toward others. She was quick to support her family and friends whenever the needs arose, listening with compassion, sitting by the bedsides of sick people, and taking on many tasks for older relatives as their needs demanded it. She had style and loved having her nails done in spectacular fashion and dressing up with fun jewelry. Her happiness, laughter, and absolute love will be missed, but memories of her will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.
Barbara leaves behind her husband of 55 years, John Mark Pesek III, son John Mark Pesek IV (Beth), daughter Meredith Carver (Scott), sisters Patricia Cayanni (Jean) and Carolyn Beckwith (Steve), grandson John "Jack" Mark Pesek V, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church in Fremont. Reception to follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, it is humbly suggested that a donation be made in her name to Bay Area Cancer Connections in Palo Alto, California or to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019