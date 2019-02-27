Barbara Ann Pendergass

08/18/1931 - 02/21/2019

Resident of El Sobrante

Barbara Ann Pendergrass passed away on Thursday after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She touched many lives with her social activism in the community advocating for issues that she felt strongly about. She impressed everyone with her enthusiasm and caring nature.

Barbara was born in Wisconsin to Asel and Angie Weldon, she was third oldest of eight children.

Barbara worked for Napa County and Contra Costa County prior to retirement. She was an active member of the community and served on several committees such as Municipal Advisory Committee, County Planning and Zoning, Friends of Garrity Creek and Chamber of Commerce. She was also an active member of Hope Luther Church in El Sobrante and Soroptimist International.

Barbara is survived by devoted son Ron, daughter in law Marina, granddaughter Esperanza and great grandson Aeden. She is survived by her siblings and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Saturday March 2, 2019 followed by memorial services at 11:30am at OAK PARK HILLS CHAPEL, 3111 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA. Interment will follow at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA. A reception will follow at 2 pm at Richmond Elks Lodge #1251 in El Sobrante, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Richmond Elks Lodge#1251, 3931 San Pablo Dam Rd., El Sobrante, CA or Hope Lutheran Church, 2830 May Rd, El Sobrante, CA 94803. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.





