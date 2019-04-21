Barbara Ann Watts

March 7, 1935 - March 28, 2019

Fremont

Barbara Ann Watts (Jelavich) was born in Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Susan Marie Hilsee and Lawrence Peter Jelavich. She grew up in Alameda, California, where she graduated from Alameda High School in 1953. She married her high-school sweetheart, William (Bill) Nelson Watts in 1953; they were happily married for more than 61 years before Bill passed away in 2014. Barbara worked at GTE Lenkurt in San Carlos until it closed in 1982; later she worked and then retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles in Fremont. She stayed very active after retirement and kept busy by playing golf, line dancing, and playing bridge. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her son Paul Watts and wife, Denise, of Sacramento; son David Watts and wife, Marike, of Manteca; daughter Linda Jibson and husband, Randall of Golden, Colorado; son Lawrence Watts and wife, Cecelia, of Manteca; and her sister, Susan Henderson of Palo Alto. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as a niece and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 38451 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA. Special thanks to the kind care givers and to Angels Hospice, who provided tender care for our mother in her last days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alameda County Library Foundation (https://aclf.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/93439/Default.aspx).





