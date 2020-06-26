Barbara Anne CaponFebruary 19, 1937 – June 12, 2020Resident of Alameda, CABarbara Capon, 83, a 52-year Alameda resident, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Barbara devoted her life to her family, teaching, and serving her community.Barbara was born in Sacramento to Alice and Elliot Ginochio. She attended Marysville High School until her family moved to San Jose where she graduated from Willow Glen High School. After graduating from San Jose State University, she taught elementary school in Cupertino. She married the love of her life, Jack, in 1961 and moved to Alameda to raise her children in 1968. Jack preceded Barbara in death after 38 years of marriage.Barbara loved teaching, and after taking time off to raise her daughters, she returned to teaching as a popular substitute teacher in Alameda for many years. While family always came first, she was also very involved in her community and charity work. She was a devoted Catholic and volunteer at St. Albert the Great Church, PTA Life Membership Award recipient, past Alameda Girls Club board member, past Alameda Welfare Council board member, and active member of Alameda Kiwanis Club. Barbara also supported her husband's work with the Alameda Special Olympics for many years. She was passionate about flowers, took great pride in her rose bushes, and loved to do floral centerpieces for charity and community events. Barbara was also known for her baking, especially pecan pies and cookies, and never missed a bake sale (donating AND buying!).Barbara loved the holidays and decorated her home festively for each one. Her favorite was Halloween, when she dressed up in an elaborate witch costume to answer the door with a theatrical cackle, crazy menu, and cauldron full of treats to the delight (and fright!) of children for decades.Barbara always said that her greatest accomplishment was "raising three wonderful daughters." She is survived by her daughters Sally (John) Cristiano, Lisa (Chad) Wohlford, and Jennifer (Tom) Cobb and grandchildren Joe, Alexis, Kenna, Sierra, Hunter, Tyler and Ashley. Barbara will always be remembered for her love of family, generosity, and huge kind heart.Barbara was laid to rest after a private service (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on June 22, 2020 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Alameda, CA. Memorial donations can be made to the Alameda Welfare Council, PO Box 2265, Alameda, CA 94501, or Alameda Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 1217, Alameda, CA 94501 for further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).