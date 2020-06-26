Barbara Anne Capon
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Anne Capon
February 19, 1937 – June 12, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
Barbara Capon, 83, a 52-year Alameda resident, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Barbara devoted her life to her family, teaching, and serving her community.
Barbara was born in Sacramento to Alice and Elliot Ginochio. She attended Marysville High School until her family moved to San Jose where she graduated from Willow Glen High School. After graduating from San Jose State University, she taught elementary school in Cupertino. She married the love of her life, Jack, in 1961 and moved to Alameda to raise her children in 1968. Jack preceded Barbara in death after 38 years of marriage.
Barbara loved teaching, and after taking time off to raise her daughters, she returned to teaching as a popular substitute teacher in Alameda for many years. While family always came first, she was also very involved in her community and charity work. She was a devoted Catholic and volunteer at St. Albert the Great Church, PTA Life Membership Award recipient, past Alameda Girls Club board member, past Alameda Welfare Council board member, and active member of Alameda Kiwanis Club. Barbara also supported her husband's work with the Alameda Special Olympics for many years. She was passionate about flowers, took great pride in her rose bushes, and loved to do floral centerpieces for charity and community events. Barbara was also known for her baking, especially pecan pies and cookies, and never missed a bake sale (donating AND buying!).
Barbara loved the holidays and decorated her home festively for each one. Her favorite was Halloween, when she dressed up in an elaborate witch costume to answer the door with a theatrical cackle, crazy menu, and cauldron full of treats to the delight (and fright!) of children for decades.
Barbara always said that her greatest accomplishment was "raising three wonderful daughters." She is survived by her daughters Sally (John) Cristiano, Lisa (Chad) Wohlford, and Jennifer (Tom) Cobb and grandchildren Joe, Alexis, Kenna, Sierra, Hunter, Tyler and Ashley. Barbara will always be remembered for her love of family, generosity, and huge kind heart.
Barbara was laid to rest after a private service (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on June 22, 2020 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Alameda, CA. Memorial donations can be made to the Alameda Welfare Council, PO Box 2265, Alameda, CA 94501, or Alameda Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 1217, Alameda, CA 94501 for further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Barbara Anne Capon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 24, 2020
A candle for you Mrs. C
Bernadette Hanson
June 24, 2020
Mrs.C
As i always called her was just one of those very rare people you met in life. This was to say the least a most remarkable woman who I not only Loved Dearly but also had the utmost Respect for as well.
Rest In Peace Mrs.C You will and already are Greatly Missed.
Bernadette Hanson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved