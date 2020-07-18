Barbara AvalosApril 6, 1931 - June 18, 2020Resident of Pinole, CABarbara Avalos, 89, of Pinole, CA, peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, George "Pete" Avalos. They were married July 16, 1960.Barbara graduated from Holy Names High School and went to work at Bank of America were she worked for over 50 years. She was a member of St Joseph Pinole YLI. Barbara loved her faith and her family.She is survived by her daughter Theresa Avalos Garcia & Son-in-Law Dan Garcia, her Precious Grandchildren Gary Winnie & Krystina Gonsales(Rick), and Great-Grandchildren Anthony and Paige.Barbara was laid to rest with Pete, the Love of her Life, in a small private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo.