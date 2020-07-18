1/1
Barbara Avalos
1931 - 2020
Barbara Avalos
April 6, 1931 - June 18, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
Barbara Avalos, 89, of Pinole, CA, peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, George "Pete" Avalos. They were married July 16, 1960.
Barbara graduated from Holy Names High School and went to work at Bank of America were she worked for over 50 years. She was a member of St Joseph Pinole YLI. Barbara loved her faith and her family.
She is survived by her daughter Theresa Avalos Garcia & Son-in-Law Dan Garcia, her Precious Grandchildren Gary Winnie & Krystina Gonsales(Rick), and Great-Grandchildren Anthony and Paige.
Barbara was laid to rest with Pete, the Love of her Life, in a small private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA 94806
510-234-2012
