Barbara Borgstede

July 30, 1941 - Mar. 14, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Barbara E. Borgstede, age 77, passed away on Thursday evening, March 14 from complications of Parkinson's disease. She remained a hopeful, positive person throughout her life, and passed peacefully, surrounded by members of her devoted family.

Born in 1941 to parents Carol Martin and Harold Edgecomb of Hayward, she married Arthur Borgstede in 1963 at All Saint's Parish in Hayward. In 1958, at 16 years of age, Barbara graduated as a proud 'Farmer' of Hayward High School. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Education from Alameda County State College, Hayward in 1963, and worked passionately as an elementary school teacher for the Hayward School District for the next 5 years. Barbara was delighted to stay home to raise her two daughters, and enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

A life-long Catholic who attended Transfiguration Church in Castro Valley, Barbara was an active member of AAUW, and P.E.O. Chapter NO for over 50 years. She was a breast cancer survivor for 19 years, and was motivated to heal and thrive for the benefit of her young grandchildren. Barbara's hobbies included cultivating her roses and orchids, baking any recipe with chocolate, playing piano, and singing with choral groups. She enjoyed driving her mothers' Cadillacs, playing roulette and dollar slots, dressing to impress, having her hair styled, planning lunch dates with her friends, and tri-annual family reunions. She especially loved to travel to Carmel with her family.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Art, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Gina Edgecomb of Dublin, her brother-in-law, Charlie Borgstede of Sacramento, numerous loving cousins, her two daughters and son-in-laws, Karen and Dana Rose of San Leandro, and Janice and Michael Chrobak of Oakley, as well as two nieces, Linda and Kelly, four nephews, Brent, Rob, David, and Michael, four grandchildren, Dani, Mike, Brandon, and Carolyn, and two great grandchildren, Fabiyan and Leo.

Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward on Tuesday, March 26, from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm with a 7:00 pm rosary vigil. A funeral mass will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Castro Valley on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 am, followed by a Committal Ceremony at Holy Sepulchre at 11:30. A Celebration of Life will follow for family and friends at Hayward's Hill and Valley Club on B St. Flowers are welcomed at Holy Sepulchre or Transfiguration, and donations may be sent to .





