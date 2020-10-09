Barbara BoyleJune 13, 1927 - October 3, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CABarbara Boyle passed away on October 3, 2020 in Walnut Creek at age 93. An Oakland native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, Barbara attended Lafayette schools, and she was in the second full graduating class at Acalanes High School (1945). She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree. In August 1950, she married Robert E. (Bob) Boyle, who predeceased her in 1996. She and Bob raised three children, Jerry Boyle of Concord, Randy Boyle of Pasadena, and Judi Hampshire of Walnut Creek. She enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidery, canning, and jelly making, and she often involved her children in the kitchen activities. Barbara also supported the Cal Alumni Association, Lafayette Historical Society, the Lamorinda Democratic Club, and the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. Barbara worked in real estate for several decades and earned her Broker's license. She served several terms as an officer or as a professional standards committee member at the Contra Costa Board of Realtors. She is survived by her three children, their spouses, James Johnson, Niki Harnadi, and Barry Hampshire, and her granddaughter, Emily Hampshire of Walnut Creek. Please, no flowers, but if you would like to show support for an organization that Barbara would have been proud to support, that would be a lovely gesture.