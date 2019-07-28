|
Barbara C. Ham
Jan. 18, 1943 - July 12, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Born in Oakland, raised in Castro Valley, she was an Irish step-dancing state champion. After high school she joined the Carmelite Sisters of Charity for 30 years. Her vocation took her to Spain, Latin America, Castro Valley (as a teacher at our Lady of Grace), Italy, and D.C. She was a teacher, spiritual director, and an advocate for the poor, refugees, and immigrants. She had degrees in Education, Divinity, and Counseling. She left her order to take care of her two parents who both developed dementia. For about 15 years Barbara was a bilingual drug and alcohol abuse counselor for San Mateo county, while also enjoying hikes, travel, her cats, and Starbucks. She was a devoted daughter, cousin, friend, neighbor, and wise spiritual director. Now her life's adventures are done and she can complete her journey to be with her God in Heaven.
A funeral mass will be held July 31st 11am at Our Lady of Grace, Castro Valley.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019