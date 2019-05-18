|
Barbara Counsell
Nov22,1922 - Apr 10, 2019
Berkeley
Barbara slipped quietly away at her home. She & twin brother Bob, were born in SF & grew up in San Anselmo. She graduated from Tamalpais HS & then Cal, in 1944, with BA in Decrorative Arts. In 1947, she caught the eye of her future husband, Cal student Merlyn , at a dance near Campus. They married Sept 2, 1949 & lived in SF until moving to Berkeley in 1953, where they raised their 3 children.
Barbara was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Merlyn, her twin brother, J. Robert Nicholas, & her parents, Frederick & Charlotte Nicholas. She is survived by her children, Fred, Melissa, and Stuart; grandchildren Lyndsey (Ruben), Evan (Jillian), Ben, Jenn & Julie; & great grandchildren, Jesse & Rowan.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat, May 25, 2019, 11:00am, at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 1501 Washington Ave, Albany, CA, a reception immediately following. Internment will take place in Osage, IA.
Published in East Bay Times on May 18, 2019