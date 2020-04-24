|
Barbara Elaine Journeay
Nov. 5, 1944 - Mar. 27, 2020
Castro Valley
After a valiant struggle with Chronic Lung Disease. Barb will be dearly missed by Jerry, her husband of 55 years, daughters Mary Shaver (John), Michelle Casaray (Donavon), grandchildren Jessica and Ryan Casaray, and many other family and friends. She was a proud member of Alameda Oak Leaf Chapter 8, Order of the Eastern Star, and Nefru-Ari Temple 17, Daughters of the Nile. In these uncertain and troubled times, a celebration of her life will be deferred to a later date,
Donations in her memory may be made to: , 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817, attention: Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetic Service (POPS),
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020