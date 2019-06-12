|
|
Barbara Fogerson
Oct. 20, 1925 - May 31, 2019
Clayton
A proud native of San Francisco, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of almost 49 years, Ronald Fogerson. Survived by her brother, The Rev. Richard Henshaw of Rochester, NY, daughters Michele (Edward, deceased) Keck and Lori (Philip) Vella, grandchildren Abbey (Erik Cox) Keck, Lyndsay (Adam) Handlos, Matthew (Jessica) Vella and Wendy (Levi) Ennis all of the Bay Area. A graduate of UC Berkeley, worked for years at the CCC Environmental Health Department. She was active volunteering with Clayton Valley AAUW, Clayton Women's Club, Clayton Historical Society, Red Hat Society and St. John's (Holy Spirit) Episcopal Church in Clayton. Singing and dancing with Silver Wings at local retirement/convalescent homes, ushering at the Concord Pavilion and Lesher Theater, world traveling and tap dancing were meaningful passions. Past Honored Queen- Job's Daughters International. Celebration of Life 6-14-19 at 1pm, The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Pleasant Hill. Donations to AAUW Clayton Branch Scholarship Fund c/o Carol Wolfe, 5650 Lewis Way, Concord 94521, memo: DVC Scholarship, or ().
Published in East Bay Times on June 12, 2019