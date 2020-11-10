Barbara GambaJuly 1, 1948 – November 3, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CABarbara Gamba, beloved sister and aunt, passed away on November 3rd of pneumonia in her 72nd year.Born and raised in Berkeley, Barb graduated from Berkeley High in 1966 and headed northeast to UC Davis, graduating in Rhetoric. She worked as the secretary treasurer and business manager for St. Mary Magdalene Church in Berkeley from 1982 to 2013. She loved to cook for hundreds of people at church functions. Her manicotti and ravioli were famous. Barb also volunteered at the Turnabout Shop in El Cerrito, for the Berkeley Women's Auxiliary for over 20 years.She loved games of all kinds. An avid bridge player, she racked up lots of master points. She was also deep into genealogy, tracing relatives back to the 1700's. Barb touched so many lives with her kindness and caring. Incredibly thoughtful, she'll be missed by all who knew her.Predeceased by her brother Dave, she is survived by Dave's wife Carolyn, her brother Tom, and nieces and nephews and their spouses, Casey and Scott, Kyle and Jennifer, Darin and Lauren, Kevin and Natalie, and Ryan. She is further survived by great nieces and nephews, whose pictures adorned her shelves.There will be no funeral service. Donations to the Friends of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp are welcome.