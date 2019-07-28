|
Barbara Gorman Aylward
June 2, 1935 - July 9, 2019
Resident Fremont
Barbara Gorman Aylward was born June 2, 1935 in New York City and died July 9, 2019 in Livermore, CA. She graduated from Tufts University in 1957 and married Walter Joseph Aylward in 1959. They raised four children in Fremont, CA and enjoyed a rich life together until Walt's death in 1995. Barb devoted herself to many activities until she retired to Livermore in 2016.
Survivors: Siblings: Joan, Patricia (John), Peter (Linda) and sister-in-Law Betty Jane (Bill); Children: Kathleen (Lyle), Peter, Aileen (Brad) and Daughter-In-Law Florence (Michael); Grandchildren: Jason, Jeannea, James (Melissa), and Fiona; four great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Walter, son Michael, siblings Bill and Dorothy.
Services: Wednesday August 14, 11 am St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave, Livermore, CA 94550
Detailed information about Barbara's legacy can be found at: http://www.bergepappassmith.com
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019